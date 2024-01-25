Oscar 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced this year’s nominees at the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer received 13 nominations, making it the most nominated film this year, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon earned 10 nods, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie secured eight nominations.

23 categories will be awarded at the 2024 Academy Awards, including best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted and original screenplay, documentary, animated feature, original song, score, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, cinematography, editing, visual effects, and production design.