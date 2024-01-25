English

Oscar 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods

Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon earned 10 nods, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie secured eight nominations.
Cilian Murpgy in 'Oppenheimer'.
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced this year’s nominees at the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer received 13 nominations, making it the most nominated film this year, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon earned 10 nods, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie secured eight nominations.

23 categories will be awarded at the 2024 Academy Awards, including best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted and original screenplay, documentary, animated feature, original song, score, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, cinematography, editing, visual effects, and production design.

Meanwhile, Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s latest project, To Kill A Tiger, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre, USA.

Here are the nominees

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera - Barbie

  • Jodie Foster - Nyad

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best costume design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best make-up & hairstyling

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Society of the Snow

Best adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Best live action short

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Knight of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best original song

  • The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

  • I’m Just Ken - Barbie

  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Best original score

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best documentary feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island In Between

  • The Last Repair Shop

    Nai Nai and Wài Pó

Best international feature

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers’ Lounge

  • The Zone of Interest

Best animated feature

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Best film editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best cinematography

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • The Creator

  • Godzilla Minus One

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Best actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

  • Annette Bening - Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best director

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

