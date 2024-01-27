Deadpool 3 officially wraps filming after several delays

After a lengthy delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped filming, actor Ryan Reynolds announced on his social media handles. The much-anticipated film is all set to hit theatres on July 26 this year.

Reynolds thanked the cast, crew and director Shawn Levy while poking fun at his co-star Hugh Jackman.

“The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and Hugh Jackman all under the stalwart leadership of Shawn Levy. I got to make a movie with my closest pals, and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th,” the actor wrote, alongside a picture of the lower half of Deadpool’s spandex-clad body.

Hugh Jackman also penned a note after his last day of filming the movie. “What a ride,” Jackman wrote when sharing a video of the shaving process to Instagram, quipping: “Well... not the 4 [a.m.] training or the steamed fish and [vegetables] 4 [times] a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%.”