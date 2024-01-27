Deadpool 3 officially wraps filming after several delays

After a lengthy delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped filming, actor Ryan Reynolds announced on his social media handles. The much-anticipated film is all set to hit theatres on July 26 this year.
Reynolds thanked the cast, crew and director Shawn Levy while poking fun at his co-star Hugh Jackman.
“The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and Hugh Jackman all under the stalwart leadership of Shawn Levy. I got to make a movie with my closest pals, and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th,” the actor wrote, alongside a picture of the lower half of Deadpool’s spandex-clad body.
Hugh Jackman also penned a note after his last day of filming the movie. “What a ride,” Jackman wrote when sharing a video of the shaving process to Instagram, quipping: “Well... not the 4 [a.m.] training or the steamed fish and [vegetables] 4 [times] a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%.”
“A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do,” Jackman wrote. Expressing appreciation for “best mates” Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Jackman continued, “I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally. July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”
Originally scheduled for a May 3, 2024 release, Deadpool 3 faced delays due to the industry-wide SAG-AFTRA strike last year.
Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous character, will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It will be his final appearance as the character. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, while he worked with Hugh in Reel Steal.
Deadpool 3 will be set before the events of Logan which was set in the year 2029. The third part will mark its official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney acquired Fox.
Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the film also features Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner in significant roles.