Doug Liman-Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake to release in March

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House has a first-look poster and a release date announcement. Prime Video took to its social media handles to announce that the film will be out on the streaming platform on March 21. Directed by Doug Liman, this movie is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name.
The film’s official poster has also been released, paying tribute to the cult classic with fun Easter eggs for fans to spot — including references to the iconic Double Deuce bar and Patrick Swayze’s “cooler” nickname.
“In this adrenaline-fuelled reimagining of the ‘80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems,” reads the official synopsis for the movie.
However, not all is well with the team ever since the announcement was made. Doug Liman said he is boycotting the premiere of the film after Amazon refused to give the film a theatrical release. “Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures,” he said to Deadline.
The filmmaker stated that Road House received higher test scores than some of his biggest hits, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity. And he said he begged Amazon to either put the film in theaters or allow him to sell it to a studio that would. Both requests were denied.
With the script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, Road House was green-lit in August 2022 and revolves around a former UFC middleweight fighter who works at a rowdy bar. The film also stars Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, and Hannah Love Lanier, among others. Champion boxer Conor McGregor will also make an appearance in the film, marking his debut film role.