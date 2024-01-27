Doug Liman-Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake to release in March

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House has a first-look poster and a release date announcement. Prime Video took to its social media handles to announce that the film will be out on the streaming platform on March 21. Directed by Doug Liman, this movie is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name.

The film’s official poster has also been released, paying tribute to the cult classic with fun Easter eggs for fans to spot — including references to the iconic Double Deuce bar and Patrick Swayze’s “cooler” nickname.

“In this adrenaline-fuelled reimagining of the ‘80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems,” reads the official synopsis for the movie.

However, not all is well with the team ever since the announcement was made. Doug Liman said he is boycotting the premiere of the film after Amazon refused to give the film a theatrical release. “Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures,” he said to Deadline.