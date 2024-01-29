Important for me to tell Griselda's story as she's a Colombian woman: Sofia Vergara

‘You look so different in this role. Can you talk about your physical transformation as Griselda Blanco?
It was hard, but super fun. I had never really done a job that was as complicated and different as this. It was a lot of work. We didn’t want me to look exactly like Blanco because we didn’t have the time to do eight hours of makeup every day. The most important thing was for me—Sofia—to disappear; Gloria Pritchett from Modern Family to disappear. I didn’t want people to think, ‘Oh that’s Gloria with a fake nose’. It took us a lot of tests, different wigs, noses, eye brows to get here. I was nervous because I sometimes watch movies and it distracts me to see that a wig is not quite right. I wanted her to look human with all those things on—plastic forehead, fake teeth, eyebrows and nose. I was trying to change as much as I could without looking like I was in a Halloween costume (laughs). I wore a bra that was minimising me, and holding my body so that it wouldn’t move like one of a Latin girl.
Griselda is an anti-hero. Do you have anything in common with her? I’m like her. I would totally kill for my son (laughs). I don’t think I would think twice. I like money, and working hard for it.
You have said that this miniseries is a passion project for you. Why did it take a decade to get made?
There were a million things happening in that decade. First of all, I had never heard of Blanco until very late in my life, even though I grew up in Colombia during the 70s, 80s and 90s, when the narco traffic unfortunately was a big part of our lives. I was doing a lot of things during that time. I was doing Modern Family for 11 years, but at the same time, I was finding out about Griselda. Back then, she was alive, and that was something that stopped me because I didn’t want to create a story about her where there was a happy ending. Then, I saw Narcos, and fell in love with it. I was like, ‘That’s the people that I need to do this show with because they know this world.’
What did you love the most about playing this formidable woman? There were a million things I loved about the character because for an actor to be able to get into the soul of someone so complex is fascinating. I liked that I didn’t understand many things about her. Like how do you get to that point where you’re hurting people? A lot I did understand. Like her, I too am Colombian, a woman, a mother, an immigrant. I have also always been someone who wanted their own money and job.
What did you come to admire about her?
Discrimination against women is everywhere, especially in the criminal world, and Griselda manages to break male dominance and prejudice. Her strength came from fear, but also love because she was scared of not being able to provide for her family. I think it all started with good intentions, but then she was like, ‘I can do this. I can be as bad as them. I can get as much money as all those guys.’
Why was it important for you to tell Griselda’s story?
The first was that she was a Colombian woman. I grew up there. Usually, we’re very loving and protective. We’re all about family and sacrifice. Then, I knew the business of narco traffic well because my brother was in it. But I couldn’t understand how a woman could be as good as those men. I wanted to tell that story.
Many of the cast and crew came from Mexico and Colombia. Were you at all tempted to film it there rather than in Hollywood?
I cannot go to Colombia or Mexico or wherever they are doing these amazing productions, because I don’t have the time. I have other work. I always feel like I’m missing out on that, but I am glad we were able to bring them to Hollywood. I hope that Griselda is for them what Modern Family was for me. I hope that this is an important little step in their careers.
How accurate is the portrait of Colombian women in the series?
You can never generalise. Not every woman in Colombia is a killer or a mule. But they are all loving, strong and resilient, and they have this way of always looking at life, even in the worst situations, with happiness and a smile. Most of all, we’re not victims.
Finally, is it true that you got injured through playing this role?
Yeah, I put myself in a certain posture for six months. I couldn’t get up in the morning because of walking and smoking in that way. The doctor said, ‘You’re crazy. You can’t do that at your age!’ It’s fine now, although I am not going be saying that in 10 years.
