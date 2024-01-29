WATCH | 'Despicable Me 4' trailer sees Gru welcoming his son, Gru Jr.

Universal Pictures unveiled the trailer of Despicable Me 4 on Monday. The film comes seven years after the third film in the franchise, Despicable Me 3 (2017).

As per the official logline, "Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run."

Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove and Kristen Wiig will be reprising their voice roles as Gru, Miranda and Lucy respectively. Meanwhile, new cast members include, Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal, Sofia Vergara as Valentina, and Joey King as Poppy.

Additionally, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Chris Renaud have been cast in undisclosed roles. Pierre Coffin returns as the voice of the Minions and Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Despicable Me 1, which hit theatres in 2010, was about Gru adopting three girls, while the second film Despicable Me 2 (2013) revolved around him finding his romantic partner, Lucy. In the third installment Despicable Me 3 (2017), Gru has a confrontation with his long-lost twin brother, Dru.

Chris Renaud has helmed by Despicable Me 4 along with Patrick Delage, from a script penned by Mike White and Ken Daurio. The film will hit the big screens on July 4.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)