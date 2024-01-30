Jamie Dornan says he went into hiding after 'Fifty Shades' ridicule

LONDON: Actor Jamie Dornan says he was forced to go into hiding after he was "ridiculed" by the reviews for the 2015 hit "Fifty Shades of Grey".

The erotic romance film, which was panned by the critics, released in the UK after Dornan earned acclaim for his performance as a serial killer in the series "The Fall".

The actor said he and his family hid out at the home of his "Fifty Shades" director Sam Taylor-Johnson after the backlash.

"I think I hid I was coming off the back of career-altering reviews for 'The Fall' and BAFTA nominations and all the madness 'The Fall' brought to ridicule. We went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's place.

"They weren't there. They let us have their place in the country and we sort of hid there for awhile and shut ourselves off from the world a little bit," Dornan said on BBC Radio 4's programme "Desert Island Discs".

In "Fifty Shades of Grey", based on E L James' novel, the actor played the lead role of Christian Grey.

Despite poor reviews, the film was a massive box office success and spawned two sequels.

"It made so much money so like films two and three were greenlit overnight. It was a strange thing because there's a bit of ridicule here and I'm now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come," he added.

Dornan was most recently seen in "A Haunting in Venice".