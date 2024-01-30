Tom Hopper joins the cast of Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has joined the cast of The Terminal List prequel series at Prime Video.
Hopper, also known for appearing in shows such as Merlin, Game of Thrones and Black Sails, will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series, titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.
He will star in the role of Raife Hastings who is described as “a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.”
The series is set to delve into the backstory of Ben Edwards and James Reece, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively which will see the actors reprising their roles in this spin-off. Prime Video also announced that the production for the film will begin early this year.
The show first premiered on Prime Video in July 2022 and follows US Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt), who sets out on a journey for truth and vengeance after a mission goes suspiciously wrong and endangers his family.