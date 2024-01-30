Tom Hopper joins the cast of Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has joined the cast of The Terminal List prequel series at Prime Video.

Hopper, also known for appearing in shows such as Merlin, Game of Thrones and Black Sails, will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series, titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

He will star in the role of Raife Hastings who is described as “a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.”