Olivia Rodrigo on the 2024 Grammy Awards, performing rage on ‘GUTS,’ and learning from Leonard Cohen

LOS ANGELES: The second chapter in Olivia Rodrigo ‘s musical story began similar to the first: with a big-hearted, full-throated piano ballad about a relationship gone awry.

But the bloodsucking “vampire” was no “drivers license,” the song that kickstarted her career. Instead of descending into her loss in the song, Rodrigo stands atop of her anger, reclaiming her agency in the process. The production mirrors this progress: it is a triumphant revenge anthem, textured, theatrical, an explosive introduction to what would become her second full-length album, 2023’s “GUTS.”

And just like the first, it is a showstopper. This year, Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammys. The single “vampire” is up for record and song of the year, as well as best pop solo performance. “GUTS” could take home album of the year or maybe best pop vocal album, and finally, her track “ballad of a homeschooled girl” is up for best rock song.

“I love the Grammys so much!” Rodrigo told The Associated Press at the film academy’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month. “I grew up watching them. My mom and I used to, like, make predictions of who we thought was going to win every year.

And so just to be able to attend as a fan is incredible. And the fact that I’m nominated is just, you know, absolutely incredible, just unfathomable.”

But in many ways, it is fathomable: Rodrigo won best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards for her debut album, “SOUR,” and of course, for her 2021 smash “drivers license.”

On “GUTS,” one the Associated Press’ picks for best albums of 2023, Rodrigo performs 12 tracks of big feelings balladry and riot grrrl-informed power pop-punk, the perfect soundtrack for a person entering their 20s — or for those of us who remember the frustrations of the age. It’s a maturation from the somber teenage dreams of “SOUR.” On “GUTS,” as AP’s review of the album concludes, Rodrigo recognizes that there are few forces are more potent than a young creative woman’s dissatisfaction — in some ways, more productive than heartbreak.