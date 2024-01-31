Thunderbolts cast: Ayo Edebiri replaced by Geraldine Vishwanathan

Earlier, we reported that Ayo Edebiri of The Bear fame has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which boasts an ensemble of A-listers. The latest update is that Edebiri has departed from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Geraldine Vishwanathan has now been roped in to replace Edebiri.

Previously, Steven Yeun exited the project due to the same concern. Lewis Pullman was brought into the play the character which was initially set to be played by Yeun.