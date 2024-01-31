Thunderbolts cast: Ayo Edebiri replaced by Geraldine Vishwanathan

Earlier, we reported that Ayo Edebiri of The Bear fame has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which boasts an ensemble of A-listers. The latest update is that Edebiri has departed from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Geraldine Vishwanathan has now been roped in to replace Edebiri.
Previously, Steven Yeun exited the project due to the same concern. Lewis Pullman was brought into the play the character which was initially set to be played by Yeun.
\The Thunderbolts cast already includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.
Thunderbolts is helmed by Jake Schreier with Eric Pearson writing the screenplay. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is backing the film. As per the comics, it will bring together anti-heroes and villains throughout the Marvel catalogue in a massive cinematic event.
Reportedly, Thunderbolts will be the curtain raiser of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was initially set to hit theatres in July this year but has now been postponed to July 2025.