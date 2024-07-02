Will Forte onboard Tina Fey's 'The Four Seasons' adaptation for Netflix

Earlier, we reported that Tina Fey is all set to star in, co-create, and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series The Four Seasons. The latest development is that Will Forte has been added to the cast, and he will be reuniting with Fey, his former Saturday Night Live colleague. Forte will be joining Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen.

The series is based on the 1981 film of the same name, penned and helmed by Alan Alda. Fey is co-creating the adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The Four Seasons, which also stars Alda, follows three couples who take vacations together.

How the dynamics of the group change when one couple splits and the man brings a woman much younger to him forms the rest of the story. Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston, Sandy Dennis, and Bess Armstrong formed the cast of the film.

The Four Seasons series is set to begin production later this year.