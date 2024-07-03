Chad Stahelski to produce English remake of 'Kill'

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill will be remade in English with John Wick director Chad Stahelski serving as one of the producers. Chad will be backing it along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young under their banner 87Eleven Entertainment. Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

The makers of Kill shared the announcement on their social media handle and wrote in the caption, “Kill rides the fast track and how! Thrilled to announce that Lionsgate and John Wick franchise production company 87Eleven Entertainment are developing an English-language remake for Kill!”

In a statement, Chad said, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I have seen recently. Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I am looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

Karan and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions and Guneet and Achin Jain’s Sikhya Entertainment, added in their joint statement, “When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive.

As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

Last year, Kill had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it was appreciated for its violent action sequences. The film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. Nikhil has earlier helmed films like Apurva (2023) and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017). Kill will be released in theatres on July 5.