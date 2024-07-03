First look of Ridley Scott’s sequel to 'Gladiator' out

The first-look photos of Gladiator II, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000), have been unveiled. The images introduce Paul Mescal as Lucius, the grown-up son of Lucilla, and Pedro Pascal as the Roman general Acacius.

Gladiator II’s plot revolves around Lucius, the former heir to the Empire.

The upcoming film is set 15 years after the first film. Lucius was last seen living in the wilderness without any connection to his mother.

The cast of the film includes Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, and Lior Raz.

Gladiator II, didirected by Ridley Scott and written by David Scarpa, has cinematographer John Mathieson, editors Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo, and music director Harry Gregson-Williams on the technical team.

The film is produced by Scott, Michael Pruss, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Walter F Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, and David Franzoni.

It is slated for a theatrical release this year on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US.