Season 2 of Rian Johnson’s 'Poker Face' begins

On Monday, Rian Johnson, the writer, director and executive producer of Peacock’s Poker Face shared a photo on his social media handle announcing that the second season of the series has gone on floors. The photo also mentioned Natasha Lyonne, lead of the series as the director for the second episode of the season.

Poker Face features Lyonne as Charlie Cale, someone with a characteristic to determine when someone is lying. Every episode of the show focuses on encounters she makes on the way, meeting new characters and coming across strange yet mysterious crimes she can’t resist solving.

Poker Face also stars Benjamin Bratt, Ron Perlman, Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, and Audrey Corsa, among many others. Guest actors in the series include Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau and Megan Suri, among others.

Lyonne, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on Poker Face, previously directed one of the episodes in the show’s first season titled The Orpheus Syndrome. The actor was nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Actress for the series.