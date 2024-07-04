'Blade Runner 2099' goes on floors

The upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 has officially begun filming in Prague. Michelle Yeoh plays the lead role in it along with Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben, while Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim and Matthew Needham will be seen in recurring guest roles.

The upcoming series is a follow-up to the 2017 Ryan Gosling-starrer Blade Runner 2049, which is a sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

While Yeoh plays a replicant named Olwen who is nearing the end of her artificial life, Schafer will be donning the role of Cora, a woman who finds herself entangled in a conspiracy alongside Olwen. Details regarding the roles of other actors have not been revealed yet.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer of Blade Runner 2099, along with Ridley Scott.

Jonathan van Tulleken, known for directing and executive producing the opening episodes of the historical epic Shogun, will helm the first two episodes. The makers are yet to announce a release date.