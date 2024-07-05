It’s a wrap for Cillian Murphy-starrer 'Steve'

Earlier, we reported that Cillian Murphy is headlining and producing the Netflix film Steve. The latest update is that the film’s shoot is getting wrapped up on Friday in the UK.

Steve is an adaptation of Max Porter’s novel Shy. It is directed by Tim Mielants, who recently collaborated with Murphy in this year’s Small Things Like These.

Actor Jay Lycurgo also plays a major role in the upcoming film, which is a 24-hour story about the eponymous character, who works as a headteacher at a last-chance reform school. He struggles to discipline his students as he grapples with his spiralling mental health.

The novel’s author, Porter, has penned the screenplay for the film. Porter has also collaborated with Murphy on the stage adaptation of his book, Grief is the Thing with Feathers, and on a short film titled All of This Unreal Time.

The announcement of Steve came along with the launch of Murphy’s production banner, Big Things Film, which he heads with his longtime collaborator Alan Moloney.