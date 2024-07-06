Justin Bieber performs hit songs 'Peaches', 'Baby' at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Justin Bieber enthralled the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The Canadian singer arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning before setting the stage at the NMACC on fire at night with his chartbusters such as "Baby", "Peaches", "Love Yourself", and "Sorry".

The crowd sang and grooved along with Bieber, who attained the status of a teen idol following the success of his debut extended play album "My World" in 2009.

In attendance were film superstars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni and members of the T20 World Cup winning team Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

The vibe was easy and the mood was light, according to several videos from the much-talked-about event trending on social media.

In one of the clips, Bieber, 30, can be seen dancing with internet sensation Orry.

In another, Alaviaa Jaffrey, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, is spotted hugging the two-time Grammy winner who continues with his performance with his admirer in embrace.