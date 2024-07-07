Would love to find perfect project for me and my aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts

LOS ANGELES: Actor Emma Roberts says she would love to work with her aunt and Hollywood star Julia Roberts in a film but she is yet come across the "perfect project".

Emma, 33, admitted filmmakers still come to her with an opportunity to co-star with Julia, one of Hollywood's romantic film icons.

"I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it's never been the right thing. She's the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn't been right."

" I watch her movies when I'm on location and I'm by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort.

'My Best Friend's Wedding' and 'America's Sweethearts' are my safe movies," the actor said in an interview with Variety." Emma said.

Julia, 56, is best known for romance dramas and comedies such as "Pretty Woman", "Notting Hill", "Mona Lisa Smile", "Eat Pray Love", and "Runaway Bride".

Emma also addressed the critical and commercial failure of the superhero film "Madame Web".

The actor, who played Mary Parker in the 2024 movie, said she really enjoyed the film fronted by Dakota Johnson "I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J.Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie," she said.

"If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different. And that's what bums me about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now," she added.

Emma has starred in movies, including "Aquamarine", "Wild Child", "Nancy Drew", "Holidate", "The Art of Getting By", "Billionaire Boys Club" and "Empire State".

Her latest release is Liz W Garcia's directorial "Space Cadet", which also stars Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastian Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards and Joshua Harto in pivotal roles.

In the film, Emma portrays the role of Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, who dreams of going to space but things don't go as planned.