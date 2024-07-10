Halle Berry and Glenn Close join Ryan Murphy’s next, 'All’s Fair'

Halle Berry and Glenn Close have joined the cast of the Kim Kardashian-headlined legal drama series All’s Fair. The Hulu series is set to be directed by Ryan Murphy.

According to reports, All’s Fair, penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joseph Baken, will feature Kim Kardashian as a divorce lawyer who runs an all-female law firm. The roles that Berry and Close will be playing are still undisclosed. All the three actors are also part of the show as its executive producers.

Director Ryan Murphy, who doubles up as the show’s writer and executive producer, describes it as a “high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural.” Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Holly Jeter also serve as the executive producers, while it is produced by 20th Television along with Ryan Murphy Television.