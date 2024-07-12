Maggie Gyllenhaal and Christian Bale’s 'The Bride' gets a new release date

KOCHI : Earlier, we reported that Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein retelling titled The Bride!, starring Christian Bale as its lead actor, would be released on October 3, 2025. However, the makers of the film have shifted its release ahead to September 26, 2025.

Apart from Bale, the film stars Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, Jeannie Berlin, and John Magaro in prominent roles. James Whale directed the 1935 film The Bride of Frankenstein, which told the story of how Frankenstein’s scientist creator, Victor Frankenstein, aided him in making a companion for him. The upcoming Gyllenhaal directorial closely follows the storyline of the original, with Bale playing Frankenstein.

Gyllenhaal previously helmed The Lost Daughter, the Oscar-nominated Netflix film.