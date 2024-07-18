Stranger Things-fame The Duffer Brothers to produce new horror series for Netflix

After the success of Stranger Things, Netflix has ordered another limited horror series titled 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen'. Described to be an “atmospheric horror series”, the Duffer Brothers, known for creating Stranger Things, will be involved as producers along with Hilary Leavitt under the Upside Down Pictures banner. Haley Z. Boston is the creator and showrunner of the series.

The official logline of 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' says that it is “set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…”

The Duffer brothers told Netflix in a statement, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

The brothers are currently working on the production of the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' and also have other projects in their line-up including 'The Boroughs' and a live-action adaptation of the manga series 'Death Note'.

Boston’s previous credits include writing on the Netflix shows Guillermo del Toro’s 'Cabinet of Curiosities' as well as Brand New Cherry Flavor. She also scripted the Prime Video series 'Hunters'.

Boston as well as Andrea Sperling (Transparent, Murder at the End of the World) will executive produce the upcoming series.