'Those about to die': A mother’s odyssey

History gives us perspective. And when we peel back our prejudices, history can be humbling. For Sara Martins, it was such a sense of profound realisation that first hit her, upon entering the set of 'Those About to Die', the period drama set in Ancient Rome.

“There was, of course, a lot of research that went into bringing Ancient Rome alive. I had done my research and the art directors had done theirs as well. So when I first entered the set, I looked up and went ‘Oh they had those back then as well’, one too many times.” She then adds, “To be honest, we haven’t changed much from 2000 years ago. The houses, the streets, they all look pretty much the same.”

However, the actor notes that some things have definitely changed for the better. “We always say that we are living in the most violent time. Well, compared to Ancient Rome, this is not that much violent,” she laughs.

In the Prime Video series, Sara Martins plays one of the central characters named Cala, a fierce woman from the ancient North African nation of Numidia, who must travel to Rome to save her daughter from slavery and her son from being sold as a gladiator.

“My character is the quintessence of motherhood. She is only driven by her quest to save her children, which anyone can relate to. I felt like I know that woman because I know so many women like her in my family; strong women who experienced immigration,” she says, before adding, “Cala, who comes from a different country, uses her intelligence to adapt to a new culture, all for her children. This is the story of every immigrant.” The actor goes on to explain how Ancient Rome was the perfect setting to stage a story about an immigrant.