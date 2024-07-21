'Suits' spinoff 'Suits': LA confirmed at NBC

Five years after Suits came to an end after a nine-season run, the legal drama series is coming back with a new spinoff titled Suits: LA. The show, headlined by Stephen Amell, will be written and executive-produced by Aaron Korsh who created the original series. Along with Suits LA, NBC has also picked up Grosse Pointe Garden Society, a murder mystery from the team behind Good Girls.

As per the official logline, Suits: LA follows Ted Black (Amell), “a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Suits: LA is set in Los Angeles and introduces a fresh narrative separate from its New York-based predecessor. The spinoff stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm.

The series promises to explore Ted's journey as he navigates professional challenges and intertwines personal relationships amidst the backdrop of a legal drama.

The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot episode.

The original Suits aired on USA Network for nine seasons from 2011-2019. The show starred Patrick J Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

On the other hand, Grosse Pointe Garden Society is a gripping murder mystery created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who become entangled in unexpected crime and intrigue while navigating their seemingly ordinary lives.

The diverse ensemble cast includes Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia, with Maggie Kiley directing the pilot.

Both Suits: LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society received pilot orders earlier this year and were filmed during the spring, with NBC aiming to potentially debut them in the second half of the 2024-25.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)