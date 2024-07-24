Sharon Stone to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody' second part

Sharon Stone is set to join Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, a sequel to Universal’s 2021 hit action thriller. Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for horror film May the Devil Take You, will direct the film from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem.

Odenkirk, who starred in the first film, will reprise his role as a middle-aged family man who is a secret former government assassin. While not much is known about the plot of the sequel, Stone is expected to play the main villain in the action drama. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

Nobody was released during the pandemic and became a surprise hit, praised by critics and audiences worldwide. The film starred Bob Odenkirk along with Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd. It follows a mild-mannered family man who returns to his former life as an assassin after he and his family become the target of a vengeful crime lord.

Stone is best known for her work in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct. The actor was recently seen in shows such as Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and Paolo Sorentino’s The New Pope.