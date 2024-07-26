Kerala rapper Hanumankind faces racism after 'Big Dawgs' goes viral

Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind's latest music video "Big Dawgs" has become a sensation, amassing 1.2 million views on YouTube in under two weeks. Produced by Kalmi under Brown Crew Productions, the track is praised for its music and intense visuals, filmed inside a well of death a daring carnival stunt.

The song has gained recognition from key figures in hip-hop. Influential blogs like 'rap' and 'Pigeons and Planes', as well as artists like DJ Akademiks, have shared the track, hailing it as a standout in the genre.

However, the success has been marred by a wave of racist comments. Many of these came from individuals within the Black community, who historically used hip-hop to combat racism. Comments mocked Indian stereotypes, with some expressing surprise that Indians speak English or joking about call-center jobs. One comment even referenced the caste system.

This backlash highlights the persistence of stereotypes fueled by Western pop culture and a bias against non-American artists in hip-hop.

Some comments criticized Hanumankind for allegedly copying the flow from American rapper Project Pat's "Knife Talk." Despite Hanumankind's clear homage to Project Pat in his lyrics, and Project Pat himself sharing the track, accusations persisted.

While many called out the racism, the support for such comments raises questions about the inclusivity of hip-hop.