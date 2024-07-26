Mel Brooks documentary in development at HBO

A documentary about filmmaker Mel Brooks is being developed at HBO, with Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio attached to direct. The project, from HBO Documentary Films and Apatow Productions, will chart the journey of Brooks from his humble beginnings in Brooklyn to becoming a director in Hollywood.

It will be edited by Joe Beshenkovsky, who is Apatow and Bonfiglio’s collaborator on the documentary George Carlin’s American Dream for HBO.

In a statement, Apatow said, “I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks. This project is the dream of a lifetime.”

As a director, Brooks is best known for films such as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and the Star Wars parody Spaceballs. Over his career spanning 70 years, he has won a Grammy, an Emmy, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. He also authored the memoir titled All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business. He recently turned 98.