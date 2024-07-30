New Star Trek series in development

The Star Trek universe is set to expand with a new live-action comedy series. The writer-director of Dear White People and The Haunted Mansion, Justin Simien, is joining hands with the voice star of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tawny Newsome, for the series. Simien and Newsome announced it during their recent Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series is set in the 25th century, post-Star Trek: Picard era. The show follows Federation outsiders working on a resort planet who discover their daily lives are being broadcast to the entire quadrant. The upcoming show is described as a workplace comedy, similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

This series will be written and executive-produced by Simien, Newsome and Alex Kurtzman.