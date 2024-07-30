Robert Downey Jr to return to MCU as Dr Victor Van Doom

At the Marvel‘s Comic-Con Hall H presentation, the studio announced that the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, are reuniting with Marvel Studios for the next two Superhero team-up features, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Along with this announcement, it was also revealed that Robert Downey Jr will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Dr Victor Van Doom.

The MCU began with Robert Downey Jr portraying Iron Man aka Tony Stark in the 2008 film. His character died in the 2018 film, Avengers: Endgame, bringing Downey Jr’s career with the MCU to a temporary end.

At the presentation on Saturday, the Russo Brothers stated that in order to proceed with a second batch of Avengers films, they needed to find the ideal actor. At that moment, a man dressed in green, cloak, and hood, and wearing a steel mask, entered the stage as Dr Doom. Unmasking revealed that it was none other than Downey Jr.

The scripts for this upcoming Avengers film and the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, are being written by Michael Waldron.

While Avengers: Doomsday is eyeing for a release in May 2026, Avengers: Secret Wars will follow in May 2027.