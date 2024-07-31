Deadpool and Wolverine movie review: Extravagant fanservice makes up for a hollow core

The ‘merc with the mouth’ is back and this time, he wreaks havoc across several universes to make sure that the most-awaited team-up in superhero film history finally happens. Through a montage sequence loaded with quirky humour and upbeat music, we see Deadpool universe-hopping to find the ‘perfect’ Wolverine. Dredging up decades of references—all the way from the first X-Men film to Logan—Deadpool uses every iteration of joke you can possibly think of to annoy Wolverine, and it is enjoyable for the most part. Once the novelty of the team-up wears off and the film unravels the central plotline, both the quality and the momentum go through a steep drop.

Deadpool and Wolverine (2.5 / 5)

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin

The Wolverine and Deadpool combination largely works because there is an inherent charm and chemistry in their constant bickering and wildly contrasting personalities. A lot of humour is leveraged from how Deadpool needs to convince a distraught, uninterested, perpetually irate, and psychologically broken-down Wolverine on a quest to save the universe. Ironically, It seems like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool had to drag along, not just an uninterested Wolverine, but almost everyone involved in the film. From the writing department to the production design, visual effects, and cinematography, every creative output seems to be borne out of an explicit apathy towards the whole project. A major part of the film happens in ‘The Void’, an inter-dimensional landmass where rejects from every corner of the multiverse are dumped, to be forgotten. The Void is an interesting concept with raw potential, which gives you a licence to use any character (or possible iteration of a character) in any way imaginable. The film has fun with this concept sporadically—The giant version of Ant-Man's suit (with his skeleton still intact) is used as the villain’s lair, ruins of the 20th Century Fox Logo, crashed down Helicarrier etc. Apart from these minor flashes of ingenuity, the immense potential of several such remarkable ideas is sadly never fleshed out.