Adele calls out heckler who shouted 'Pride sucks' at her concert

During her Saturday's concert in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace, the multiple Grammy winner engaged in a banter with the crowd when an audience member got in the way.
LOS ANGELES: Adele, a strong supporter of LGBTQI+ community, shut down a heckler who interrupted the singer by yelling "Pride sucks!" at her Las Vegas concert.

"What was that? Did you just say, 'Pride sucks?' Did you come to my f***king show and just say that Pride sucks? "Are you f***king stupid? Don't be so f***king ridiculous. If you got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?" Adele, 36, said in a video that's gone viral on social media.

Last year, the singer marked Pride Month during her Las Vegas residency by wearing a black dress with a rainbow flag train and Pride-themed confetti.

June has been celebrated as Pride Month annually since 1970.

