WATCH | 'Venom 3' trailer: Eddie and Venom seen as fugitives on the run

The much anticipated trailer of Venom 3: The Last Dance has dropped on the internet.

Following the events of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie and Venom are named fugitives and are on the run from the law enforcement.

A continuation of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the third installment is directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote scripts for part one and two.

Previously, the makers had announced that the Tom Hardy-led film will come to theatres on November 8. However, the release date has now been advanced, as Venom: The Last Dance will hit the big screens on October 25 itself.

Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo also star in Venom: The Last Dance in pivotal roles that are currently kept under wraps.

Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, were successes at the box office. Both the films saw Tom Hardy playing Eddie Brock, the journalist who comes in contact with an alien symbiote.

The filming for Venom: The Last Dance was halted during the SAG-AFTRA strikes and was restarted only in late November. In an interview weeks ago, Temple revealed that the filming for Venom 3 is on the verge of completion.

The film is backed by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)