Cannes Xpress 2024: 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' — Inhuman custody

His rising paranoia and fear of the authorities manifests as a mistrust of his own wife and daughters. Even as they become his conscience keepers, holding a mirror to his manic, fiendish self, and berating him for the decline in his essential humanity, he, in turn, slams their feminist sensibilities. The film starts off powerfully, locating the political in the personal sphere. It unspools like a morality play, with Satan, who goes by the name government, getting the better of an individual soul, and manipulating it. Iman’s bid then is a desperate attempt to survive and stay safe and secure in the face of suppression.

A battle against the takeover by the fig tree. It’s also about how politics preys on and poisons relationships, driving wedges in the seemingly happy and close-knit families. A situation which is not just unique to Iran. The four actors are very well-tuned to make the scenario feel real and relatable. However, the film gradually turns into a bizarre thriller—a revenge drama with women as avenging angels against a misogynist—that shocks with the unconvincing twists and the improbable change in Iman.

Unlike Rasoulof’s previous outing, the astute, potent, lyrical, and moving There is No Evil (2020), that won the Golden Bear at Berlinale, The Seed of the Sacred Fig left me a tad incredulous. But then I wondered about how Rasoulof’s own vicissitudes of destiny are a case of truth being stranger than fiction. All that’s unbelievable on screen may then not be all that impossible and does have a universal ring, given the global political climate.

Rasoulof has been a Cannes regular having screened and won awards for three of his films in the Un Certain Regard section—Goodbye (2011), Manuscripts Don’t Burn (2013) and A Man of Integrity (2017). In fact, last year he was supposed to have been a part of the Un Certain Regard jury but couldn’t join for being banned from leaving Iran. To be present in person, with the photos of Zareh and Golestani (who were disallowed from travelling), at the screening of The Seed of the Sacred Fig was like coming full circle and a case of cinema eventually coming up trumps against authoritarian politics. The symbolism couldn’t have been any stronger.

Cannes Xpress 2024

Straight from the heart of Cannes, our writer brings you updates from one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world