Beck Bennett onboard James Gunn’s 'Superman'

Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett is the latest actor to join the cast of James Gunn’s Superman, which is currently in production. His role in the much-anticipated film has not been revealed by the makers, but according to reports, he is expected to play one of the notable reporters at the Daily Planet.

The film, which went on floors in March, is currently being filmed in Atlanta with David Corenswet starring as Clark Kent / Superman. It was earlier titled Superman Legacy. The film is slated for release on July 11, 2025.

The cast of Superman also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Additionally, the film will feature classic members of Superman’s supporting characters, such as Jimmy Olsen being played by Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White.

Recently, Pruitt Taylor Vince joined the cast as Jonathan Kent with Neva Howell playing Martha Kent. Revealing that Superman is no origin story, Gunn earlier stated that it would follow the character as he reconciles his origin as Krypton with his growing up as Kansas’ Clark Kent.

Bennett is best known for being part of Saturday Night Live for eight seasons. He has also been a voice artist for several films including Nimona (2023). He was last seen in Unfrosted, the star-studded Netflix comedy co-written, directed and starring Jerry Seinfeld.