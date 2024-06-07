Netflix announces standalone 'Peaky Blinders' film

We had earlier reported that Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise his role in a standalone Peaky Blinders film. Netflix has confirmed the same through their social media handles.

Although Peaky Blinders creator and screenwriter Steven Knight had shared it during a recent interview, Murphy’s representatives or the film’s makers were yet to respond. Tom Harper will direct the film based on a screenplay by Knight.

Murphy had earlier expressed his interest in being involved in the standalone Peaky Blinders film, as long as he found the right screenplay for it. Through Netflix’s post, Murphy said, “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.” The makers are yet to reveal further details about the cast, crew and release date.

Comprising six seasons, Peaky Blinders centred on the adventures of a gangster family in the late 1910s in England following World War I. It starred Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the most important family member, who makes all the big calls.

Murphy was last seen in Small Things Like These, an Irish drama that premiered at the recent Berlin Film Festival.