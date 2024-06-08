'Atlas' explores unlikely love between human and AI

How would you describe 'Atlas'?

'Atlas' is an exciting sci-fi action movie, but it also has an interesting love story at its heart. The story takes you forward 100 years to a future where AI has taken over and is threatening the end of humanity. It opens up the conversation about the good and bad side of technology.

What can you tell us about your character?

I play data analyst Atlas Shepherd, who is on a mission to another planet to retrieve a renegade robot. She is someone who doesn’t trust AI. But what happens to her and Smith, the AI operating the robot, starts to challenge that.

How do you explain the love story given you spend much of the film alone, trapped inside the robot?

The film is about this beautiful relationship between, not two people, but Atlas and Smith, the AI. It really is like an odd love story as my character is forced to interact with this AI and it in-turn starts to break down the barriers. The experience of having to interact with Smith, and then understanding it, makes them both more human in a way.

How challenging were those scenes when it’s just you inside the robot?

Very challenging, lonely and also exhausting. It was a lot of reacting to things that were not really there and having to imagine these incredible situations that you see in the movie. It was just me alone in what felt like very much a one-woman show. I was so glad in the last couple of weeks of filming when Sterling K Brown and Simu Liu showed up (laughs).