'The Twits' adaptation gets new additions in voice cast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the voice cast of the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits, along with a few posters from the film. The announcement was made as a part of Netflix’s Next of Netflix announcement.

Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas have been added to the voice cast of The Twits. The animated feature will be directed by Phil Johnston, who has helmed Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The Twits will revolve around the Twits couple, Mr and Mrs Twit, the owner of the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia and the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world. As they rise to power in their town, two brave orphans become as tricky as the Twits to try to save the city along with a family of magical animals.

Meg Favreau has penned the script for The Twits along with Johnston. Co-directors include Katie Shanahan and Todd Kunjan Demong. Johnston, Maggie Malone and Daisy May West are the producers. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2025.