Eric Clapton, along with 'dear friend' Roger Waters support Andrew Feinstein against Gaza genocide

English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Eric Clapton, in solidarity with Roger Waters, has extended his support for Andrew Feinstein, independent candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, in his fght for the children of Gaza, for the freedom of the people of Palestine, and for the soul of the human race.

Clapton explained that he will stand by Feinstein “along with my dear friend Roger Waters” in support of “his fight for the children of Gaza, for the freedom of the people of Palestine, and for the soul of the human race… Against the genocide in Gaza… For love and Truth.”

Quoting the post on his own profile, Waters added: “El, my dear friend we stand together. Love you brother.”

The former South African Member of Parliament recently announced his consideration of running an independent candidate against Labour leader Keir Starmer in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency in the 2024 UK general election.

Feinstein, according to Far Out magazine, has been attracting support from local progressive groups due to his vocal critique of Starmer and his position on issues such as conflict in the Middle East and military interventions. He has previously described himself as a socialist, anti-racist, and anti-militarist and is actively involved in various progressive organisations, including Stop the War and Palestine Action.

Clapton has been public about his opinion on Israel in recent times, claiming that he has become more aware of such issues because of his daughters. In a recent interview, he said: “Two of my girls are in university, and it’s in their face, ‘Do you know what’s going on?’ So they’re active and I was so enthused by what was going on in Columbia and everywhere.”