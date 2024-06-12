French singer, 60s pop culture icon Françoise Hardy dies at 80

The single sold a million copies, making Hardy an instant star of the "Ye-Ye" (after the Beatles "yeah, yeah, yeah") generation of post-war French pop singers.

Soon a parallel career as a cover girl beckoned, with the singer's thick fringe, sculpted cheekbones and bohemian style coming to define a sort of effortless French chic.

She was an early adopter of the mini-skirt and became a model for fashion designers including Yves Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne.

More hits followed, from the ballad "Mon Amie La Rose" to "Comment te dire adieu", about the pain of separation from a man with a "heart of pyrex", with lyrics provided by the bad-boy of French pop, Serge Gainsbourg.

Bob Dylan was among those bowled over by the singer's languid vocals.

On the cover of his "Another Side" album in 1964, he wrote a poem starting: "For Françoise Hardy/At the Seine's edge/A giant shadow/Of Notre-Dame".

But Hardy had eyes only for fellow "Ye-Ye" star, the suave and sardonic Dutronc.

The pair married and had a son Thomas, who also became a musician. But Dutronc, an inveterate womanizer, was an elusive figure, who jealously guarded his independence.

"From the moment we met, Jacques created distance between us," Hardy told Liberation newspaper in an interview.

The pair, who separated in the late 1980s, were a study in contrasts.

Dutronc, whose hits included "Il est cinq heures, Paris s'eveille" and "J'aime les filles" was a natural performer, but Hardy, who was studying German at university when she shot to fame, appeared ill at ease on stage.

"Singing is not something that comes easily to me," Hardy, who thought of herself as a melody-maker first and foremost, told the French-German Arte channel in a documentary.