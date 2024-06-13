'The Boys' to conclude with Season 5

The makers of the Prime Video series The Boys have revealed that it would end with the fifth season.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books, The Boys shows the consequences of people with superheroic powers going rogue and beginning to misuse their capabilities. In Season 4, the Boys are in pursuit of exposing the truth regarding the organisation named the Seven and Vought, which manages them and conceals their dirty secrets.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Aya Cash, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles, and Elisabeth Shue.

The executive producers of the upcoming season include showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Jason Netter, and Ken Kevin. Meanwhile, The Boys Season 4 is slated for a June 13 release.