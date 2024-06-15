Hunter Schafer joins the cast of Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099

Actor Hunter Schafer, who is best known for the HBO series Euphoria, has onboarded the cast of Blade Runner 2099 at Amazon. The series is headlined by Michelle Yeoh.

The upcoming series is a follow-up to the 2017 Ryan Gosling-starrer Blade Runner 2049, which is a sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

Philip K Dick’s sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? formed the basis for the original Blade Runner. Ridley Scott will also serve as the executive producer of the upcoming series.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer of Blade Runner 2099. Although the complete list of episode directors is still confidential, it has been confirmed that Jonathan van Tulleken, the director of the first two episodes of FX’s Shogun, will helm the series’ initial episodes.

Meanwhile, Schafer, who was last seen as Tigris Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has a slew of films in the pipeline, including A24’s Mother Mary opposite

Anne Hathway and Michaela Coel and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, among others.