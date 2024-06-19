Milana Vayntrub onboard 'Project Hail Mary'

Earlier, we had reported that Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller are set to headline the upcoming film Project Hail Mary. The latest development is that actor Milana Vayntrub has joined the cast of the film, which is backed by Amazon MGM Studios. The film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from a script written by Drew Goddard, recently went on floors. It is based on Andy Weir’s novel of the same name. His 2011 novel The Martian was adapted as a film in 2015.

According to the makers, Project Hail Mary is about a middle school science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must figure out how to complete his mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe. While Gosling takes on the role of the amnesiac astronaut Ryland Grace, Sandra Hüller is set to play Eva Stratt, a former ESA employee tasked with spearheading the project to save humanity. Vayntrub’s role in the film is yet to be disclosed by the makers.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 20, 2026. Greig Fraser will be wielding the camera for the film, shot in IMAX. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the film along with author Weir.

Vayntrub’s claim to fame was as the saleswoman Lily Adams in AT&T’s television commercials. Her popular acting credits include, Die Hart, Other Space, Love, This is Us, Silicon Valley and A Futile & Stupid Gesture, among others.