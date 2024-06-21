Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott to Star in Richard Linklater's 'Blue Moon'

KOCHI: Earlier, we had reported about filmmaker Richard Linklater developing his next project, Blue Moon. The latest update is that Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale are set to star in it.

Blue Moon, which is expected to go on floors in Dublin, Ireland this Summer, marks Hawke’s ninth collaboration with Linklater. The film will feature the story of popular American songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. It is expected to explore the duo’s journey and their parting ways. The script written by Robert Kaplow will explore the dynamics between the two musicians. Kaplow has previously worked with Linklater on Me and Orson Welles (2008).

The upcoming film gets its title from the songwriting duo’s 1934 ballad. It is expected to throw light on a struggling Hart who scrambles to find success when his collaborator Rodgers is on the rise. Hart’s battle with alcohol and mental health is also expected to be focused in the film. Hart and Rodgers last collaborated on A Connecticut Yankee in 1943. Other popular productions of them include Pal Joey, Babes in Arms, and Mississippi.