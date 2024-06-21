Gladiator 2 set for international release on Nov 15, 2024, with Paul Mescal in lead role

KOCHI: The follow-up of Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, Gladiator 2, has a new international release date. The film will hit the theatres on November 15, ahead of its North American release on November 22.

Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal in the lead role as Lucius, the young nephew of the Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film. It is set years after the first film’s events, and it will focus on Lucius (Paul Mescal), who was saved by Maximus (Russell Crowe) when he defeated Commodus in combat.

The sequel also boasts an ensemble cast including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, among others. It is to be noted that actors Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, who played the roles of Lucilla and Senator Gracchus in the original film, will reprise their roles.