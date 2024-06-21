Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho joins Alfonso Cuaron

KOCHI : Yeon Sang-ho, best known for directing Train To Busan (2016), has reunited with Netflix for the feature film adaptation of his comic book, Revelations. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has boarded Yeon’s film as an executive producer. Yeon is also reuniting with screenwriter Choi Gyu-seok, who previously scripted Hellbound (2021).

This is the fourth time Yeon Sang-ho has teamed up with Netflix after having collaborated on the sci-fi feature Jung_E (2023) and the high-concept series Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey (2024). A second season of Hellbound is also currently in the works.

Revelations follow a pastor and a detective, each driven by their own beliefs. The pastor believes it’s his divine calling to punish the culprit behind a missing-person case, while the detective assigned to the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister. Korean star Ryu Jun-yeol portrays Min-chan, the pastor, while popular actress Shin Hyun-been plays detective Yeon-hee.