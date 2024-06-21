World premiere of AI scripted feature film scrapped following backlash

The world premiere of the first feature film whose script has entirely been written by AI has been scrapped after a great deal of backlash. The film titled 'The Last Screenwriter’ was due to premiere on Sunday, June 23 at the Prince Charles cinema located in London's West End. The cinema announced on social media that the screening of the movie, whose script is entirely credited to Chat GPT 4.0, will not go ahead, according to reports in The Guardian and The Daily Beast.
An official statement by the Prince Charles cinema said: “The feedback we received in the last 24 hours once we advertised the film has highlighted the strong concern held by many of our audience on the use of AI in place of a writer which speaks to a wider issue within the industry”. The film’s director Peter Luisi says that he was informed by the theatre that the screening was cancelled after they received over 200 complaints about the event.
The Last Screenwriter starring Nicholas Pople, is a Swiss production that describes the story of a celebrated screenwriter, whose world is shaken when he discovers a cutting edge AI scriptwriting system, who not only matches his skill, but even surpasses him in its empathy and understanding of human emotions. The screenplay for the film including its plot, characters, and dialogues were written by Chat GPT 4.0 – Open AI’s language model chatbot, after the director of the film gave a simple prompt to the AI bot that said “write a plot to a feature length film where a screenwriter realizes he is less good than artificial intelligence in writing”. Luis says that many movies have come with the concept of man versus machine; this is the same but from the AI imagination.
All posters and announcements pertaining to the premiere have been taken down by the cinema. However a private screening for the cast and crew of the movie is still set to happen in London. The cancellation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the cinema for its integrity and stance on industry issues, while others accused it of stifling important discussions about AI’s impact on the arts.
This comes at a time when the whole industry is on the case of AI being used extensively in creative arts leading to a lot of job displacement and devaluation of human creativity. This also follows on the heels of the Hollywood writer’s strike, whose one key demand was to have formal protections over the integration of AI tools in the writing process, which resulted in an agreement that while AI can be used to generate drafts, the credit should be always given to the writer.