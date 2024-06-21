World premiere of AI scripted feature film scrapped following backlash

The world premiere of the first feature film whose script has entirely been written by AI has been scrapped after a great deal of backlash. The film titled 'The Last Screenwriter’ was due to premiere on Sunday, June 23 at the Prince Charles cinema located in London's West End. The cinema announced on social media that the screening of the movie, whose script is entirely credited to Chat GPT 4.0, will not go ahead, according to reports in The Guardian and The Daily Beast.

An official statement by the Prince Charles cinema said: “The feedback we received in the last 24 hours once we advertised the film has highlighted the strong concern held by many of our audience on the use of AI in place of a writer which speaks to a wider issue within the industry”. The film’s director Peter Luisi says that he was informed by the theatre that the screening was cancelled after they received over 200 complaints about the event.

The Last Screenwriter starring Nicholas Pople, is a Swiss production that describes the story of a celebrated screenwriter, whose world is shaken when he discovers a cutting edge AI scriptwriting system, who not only matches his skill, but even surpasses him in its empathy and understanding of human emotions. The screenplay for the film including its plot, characters, and dialogues were written by Chat GPT 4.0 – Open AI’s language model chatbot, after the director of the film gave a simple prompt to the AI bot that said “write a plot to a feature length film where a screenwriter realizes he is less good than artificial intelligence in writing”. Luis says that many movies have come with the concept of man versus machine; this is the same but from the AI imagination.