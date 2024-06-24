Olivia to play Angela Burr in The Night Manager season two

The Oscar-winning actor will reprise her role as intelligence officer Angela Burr, for which she received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Hiddleston is returning to play Jonathan Pine, the handsome ex-soldier and a hotel night manager who was recruited to bring down the empire of arms dealer Richard Roper in season one, which was released in 2016 to universal praise.

Apart from Colman and Hiddleston, the cast also includes Alistair Petrie as Alexander “Sandy” Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky and Noah Jupe as Danny Roper. Other previously announced cast members include Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma and Hayley Squires.

The Night Manager is a British series based on an eponymous 1993 novel by John le Carre. Season one, which was released in 2016, follows a former soldier and currently a luxury hotel manager Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) who gets recruited by the UK’s Foreign Office task force to infiltrate the circle of arms dealer Richard Roper as a part of the illegal arms trade probe.