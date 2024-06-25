Hugh Grant starrer 'Heretic's official poster out

The production banner of Heretic, A24 has released an official poster for the horror film starring Hugh Grant and Sophie Thatcher in the lead roles. The film is co-written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

The makers are yet to disclose any details of the plot of the film, but it reportedly follows two young women who get lured into a cat and mouse game in a stranger's residence. Chloe East of The Fabelmans fame is also part of the cast of the film.

Woods and Beck penned the screenplay for John Krasinski's thriller A Quiet Place, as well as co-wrote and directed the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, the Adam Driver starrer dinosaur film 65, and the 2019 horror film Haunt. Heretic is slated to release later this year.

On the other hand, Hugh Grant was last seen in Unfrosted, and he will next be featured in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.