Bob Odenkirk to headline, co-write Nobody 2

Emmy award-winner Bob Odenkirk is set to reprise his role of Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 thriller. Timo Tjahjanto, known for The Night Comes for Us, will direct the film from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Umair Aleem, and Odenkirk. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North will return to produce the film alongside Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Braden Aftergood of Eighty Two Films.

The first part had Odenkirk playing Hutch Mansell, an unassuming suburban dad with a secretive past as a deadly government assassin. When a home invasion disrupts his life, Hutch’s buried rage and expertise resurface, leading him into a brutal showdown with a drug lord from Russia. The makers are yet to reveal plot details for the sequel, which is slated for release on August 15, 2025.

Odenkirk, best known for his character Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul, last starred in the show Lucky Hank. Besides Nobody 2, he will reunite with Kolstad on Normal, a crime thriller that Ben Wheatley will direct.