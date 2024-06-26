Michael Fassbender to lead a thriller series 'The Agency'

Actor Michael Fassbender will play a CIA agent in the upcoming espionage thriller series The Agency, set up at streaming platform Paramount+.

Award-winning filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the first two episodes of the 10-part series, penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Based on the French show Le Bureau des Legendes, the upcoming series has started production.

Besides playing the lead, Fassbender will also serve as the executive producer along with George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Fassbender also has Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag coming up.