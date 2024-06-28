Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod onboard 'Harry Potter' series

Francesca Gardiner will take up the roles of writer and showrunner of HBO’s Harry Potter series, while Mark Mylod will serve as the director. It is worth noting that the duo are Emmy winners for the HBO series, Succession. Gardiner served as a member of the show’s producing team, and Mylod produced and directed it.

Welcoming them on board, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling said she found a “genuine passion” in them while interviewing. She expressed hope that the show will “more than live up to expectations” after going through Francesca’s pilot script and hearing Mark’s vision. The details regarding the primary cast will be announced later.

Though an exact date for the show’s streaming debut hasn’t been officially announced yet, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier this year that a 2026 debut was the target.

Rowling, Gardiner, and Mylod will executive produce the project with Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.