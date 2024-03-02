Emily Blunt in talks for 'The Smashing Machine'

Emily Blunt’s representatives and the makers of The Smashing Machine are negotiating a deal to bring the actress into the project. If the deal goes through, she would feature in the film as Dawn Staples, the spouse of mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, who will be played by Dwayne Johnson.

The Smashing Machine revolves around the couple as Staples struggles to have a marital life with Kerr as chaos and contradictions enter his life. The Smashing Machine is based on Kerr’s life as he struggles to deal with addiction, victory, friendship, and love in 2000.

Kerr won the UFC Heavyweight Championship, the International Vale Tudo Championship, the PRIDE Fighting Championship, the NCAA National Wrestling Championship, the National Freestyle Championship, and the ADCC World Submission Championship. The 2003